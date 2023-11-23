Solomon's Porch
The Meaning of Revelation 9:11
"And they had as king over them the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in Hebrew is Abaddon, but in Greek he has the name Apollyon."
Sep 11
•
Aussie17
48
August 2024
The Meaning of Tares
People often question why so many individuals in today's world fully trust what the politicians and mainstream media say, treating it as Gospel Truth…
Aug 8
•
Aussie17
111
June 2024
Armageddon - The Test of Garments!
Are you wearing the right garment?
Jun 21
•
Aussie17
12
March 2024
The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil
And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, “Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall…
Mar 10
•
Aussie17
17
November 2023
The Meaning of Solomon's Porch
Solomon's Porch represents a very small portion of God's temple in Jerusalem that had withstood destruction and renovation.
Nov 23, 2023
•
Aussie17
14
The Way of Life
Now it came to pass in the thirtieth year, in the fourth month, on the fifth day of the month, as I was among the captives by the River Chebar, that the…
Nov 20, 2023
•
Aussie17
9
September 2023
Jacob's Ladder and The Three States of Mind - Part 3
Inhabitants of the Earth
Sep 23, 2023
•
Aussie17
10
Jacob's Ladder and The Three States of Mind - Part 2
Inhabitants of the Sea
Sep 13, 2023
•
Aussie17
6
August 2023
Jacob’s Ladder and the Three States of Mind - Part 1
Change your mind!
Aug 28, 2023
18
Plague of the Frogs and The Magicians
A collapsing narrative
Aug 15, 2023
•
Aussie17
8
June 2023
6. Revisiting the Red Horse and the Tower of Confusion.
In this article, I will be sharing additional thoughts about the Red Horse of Revelation.
Jun 26, 2023
•
Aussie17
10
May 2023
Christ in you, the Hope of Glory!
Like many believers, I share the anticipation for God's righteous judgement.
May 13, 2023
•
Aussie17
11
