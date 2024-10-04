"I COUNSEL YOU TO BUY FROM ME GOLD REFINED IN THE FIRE, that you may be rich; and white garments, that you may be clothed, that the shame of your nakedness may not be revealed; and anoint your eyes with eye salve, that you may see."

Revelation 3:18

The verse "I counsel you to buy from Me gold refined in the fire" is unique because it's the only instance where Jesus requests a type of transaction. In a transaction, you must give up something in order to obtain something else.

To understand what you are giving up, you need to know about the symbolic King of the Bottomless Pit, which is explained in the article below.

As I mentioned in the previous article, Satan’s goal is to occupy the Temple of God (you!), that is, to occupy your heart and your mind. It started all the way from Genesis when he tempted Eve to consume from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil which is a mixture of Truth and Lies.

Attention is a limited resource. There was a time before the invention of the internet and social media when information wasn't pushed on us as aggressively as it is today. Now, your attention—essentially your heart and mind—is being captured at an ever-increasing rate! (because he knows his time is short! Rev 12:12)

Today, everyone holds strong opinions or judgments on at least one current topic in the world. These topics include, but are not limited to, the U.S. Presidential Election, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, developments in the medical field, social justice issues, and climate change and more.

I’m not even sure if the human brain is capable of handling such information overload. It has reached the point where people form judgments and take sides simply by looking at a meme.

This is the nature of the King of the Bottomless Pit as the smoke the arose out of the pit will darken the sun.

"Then the fifth angel sounded: And I saw a star fallen from heaven to the earth. To him was given the key to the bottomless pit. And he opened the bottomless pit, and smoke arose out of the pit like the smoke of a great furnace. So the sun and the air were darkened because of the smoke of the pit."

Revelation 9:1-2

The sun is acts as a guiding light for human, you cannot see at night. But now, the smoke (i.e. too much information, truths mixed with lies) has covered the sun and everyone is confused about what exactly is the truth. Of course, if you ask them, they are almost certain of anything despite being blinded by the smoke.

A funny message from my friend:

Because you say, ‘I am rich, have become wealthy, and have need of nothing’—and do not know that you are wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked—

Rev 3:17

The preceding verse says “ ‘I am rich, have become wealthy, and have need of nothing’ is not about material wealth. It is the illusion of certainty. For example, some people believe that the genetic vaccines are 100% “safe and effective”. But on another side, some people believe that the vaccines are 100% embedded with tiny robots.

I am not talking about the vaccines, I am simply using this as an example because of my pharma background. I am emphasizing the symbolic meaning of Rev 3:17. "I have need of nothing" means thinking you don't need more information because you believe you already know everything and have made your judgement.

The solution: “I counsel you to buy gold from me”.

Jesus told the Laodiceans, "I counsel you to buy gold from me." When you buy something, you exchange your currency for the purchase. Here, the currency is your limited attention. Are you using your currency to acquire the right things?

I counsel you to buy from Me gold refined in the fire, that you may be rich; and white garments, that you may be clothed, that the shame of your nakedness may not be revealed; and anoint your eyes with eye salve, that you may see.

Revelation 3:18

"Gold refined in the fire": When something is purified by fire, it becomes free of impurities. Be careful not to invest in anything impure (a blend of truth and lies) from the King of the Bottomless Pit.

This message is to “Laodicea”. The name "Laodicea" is derived from the Greek "Laodikeia," which can be broken down into two parts: "laos," meaning "people," and "dike," meaning "justice" or "judgment." Therefore, "Laodicea" roughly translates to "people's judgment."

Take heed not to participate in judgments with a crown made of impure gold. Doing so will lead to confusion. You will recognize it because the outcome will be the loss of your peace of mind.

"For God is not the author of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints."

1 Corinthians 14:33

Your peace will be taken away because you'll spend all your limited currency/attention debating one or more of the following topics.

Satan wants you to fall in the Field of Sharp Swords, divided (12 from Benjamin, 12 from David).

So they arose and went over by number, twelve from Benjamin, followers of Ishbosheth the son of Saul, and twelve from the servants of David.

And each one grasped his opponent by the head and thrust his sword in his opponent’s side; so they fell down together. Therefore that place was called the Field of Sharp Swords, which is in Gibeon.

2 Samuel 2:15-16

Instead of falling down divided, God's desire is for you to ascend together into the throne (12 + 12 = 24).

Around the throne were twenty-four thrones, and on the thrones I saw twenty-four elders sitting, clothed in white robes; and they had crowns of gold on their heads.

Revelation 4:4

Signing off for now!

A17