Shinar is known as the plain between the Tigris and Euphrates, is named for its place amidst two rivers, a fertile land where human ambition took root. Here, men gathered to build a monument to their own glory, a tower whose top might reach unto heaven.

The word Shinar means “Country of Two Rivers”.

And the whole earth was of one language, and of one speech. And it came to pass, as they journeyed from the east, that they found a plain in the land of SHINAR; and they dwelt there. And they said one to another, Go to, let us make brick, and burn them thoroughly. And they had brick for stone, and slime had they for morter. And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.

Just as our body craves food and water to satisfy hunger and thirst, the soul longs for nourishment through information and knowledge. Rivers symbolically represent information and knowledge, which explains why we cling to and become addicted to Twitter and various news sources to fulfill our soul’s needs—validation and information. Wearing my pharma hat, whenever you read something that confirms your beliefs, your brain releases dopamine, creating feelings of happiness.

if you believe that the mRNA vaccine causes damage, you seek information to validate your belief, such as reading Aussie17’s Pharmafiles (lol!).

If you hold that no viruses exist, you turn to Tom Cowan or Stephen Lanka’s videos on YouTube.

If you are convinced the earth is flat, you likely join the Flat Earth Society.

If you trust the ketogenic diet to solve many health problems, you search for Eric Berg’s videos on YouTube (I like his videos by the way!).

If you believe Kamala Harris will save the world, you will watch CNN and MSNBC.

If you believe Trump will save the world, you look for MAGA “Connect the Dots” and “Trust the Plan” related posts.

If you are certain Bitcoin or a certain crypto coin will skyrocket and make you a millionaire, you seek videos from [insert crypto influencer here] explaining why it will soar.

I am not disparaging any of the above; I am merely emphasizing and explaining the meaning of “river” in the Bible symbolically. Rivers are information that our souls thirst for, and we draw them from social media, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and more. It quenches the age-old curiosity of mankind that began with Eve when Satan tempted her to eat the apple. It is pleasant to the eyes, and it makes one wise!

But of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God hath said, Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die. And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil. And when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that IT WAS PLEASANT TO THE EYES, AND A TREE TO BE DESIRED TO MAKE ONE WISE. she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat. Genesis 3:3-6

The two rivers of Shinar, flowing side by side, bear a deeper meaning for our time. Do they not mirror the divided streams of our world? In every nation, we see two systems—left and right, liberal and conservative—vying for men’s attention. The left promises salvation through progress and reform; the right through tradition and order. Each claims to be the path to truth, yet their strife fills the earth with discord.

In the land of Shinar, every tongue is confounded, and they do not comprehend one another’s speech. We speak not of mere differences in language here. Though they semantically utter the same tongue, no soul understands its fellow any longer. You may have experienced this when you tried to explain to another person that vaccine mandates or any mandated medical intervention is bad. Yet, the other side will think you are crazy.

Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another's speech.

Mankind collectively has become utterly confused. The name Babel, from which this tower takes its title, Tower of Babel, signifies confusion, for the Lord confounded their speech and scattered them abroad. Babel comes from the Hebrew word balal (בָּלַל), meaning “to confuse”.

Are these rivers truly distinct, or do they flow from a common source? Scripture unveils a sobering truth. In the Revelation of Jesus Christ, we read of the locusts from the bottomless pit, who “had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon” (Revelation 9:11).

Two names, yet one king. So too, the left and right—a singular spirit, a Uniparty of deception. Though called by different names, they serve one master, leading humanity not to God but to the confusion of Babel.

The political left and right, though they appear as two, converge in the plain of Shinar, where pride holds sway.

Consider the confusion and strife that they sow:

If you criticize vaccines, you are called an antivaxxer.

If you question Israel, you are branded an anti-Semite.

If you challenge Islam, you are accused of Islamophobia.

If you doubt face masks, you are deemed anti-science.

If you oppose Donald Trump, you are said to have Trump Derangement Syndrome.

If you oppose Kamala Harris, you are accused of being a racist misogynist.

Name-calling stems from a single source, the spirit of mockery, and I am convinced it does not come from the Holy Spirit.

Make no mistake, the left and the right are the same. Some call it the uniparty. In the United States, they are known as Democrats and Republicans; in Australia, we call them Labor and Liberal.

In the Bible, he is known as the king of the bottomless pit, “whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon” (Revelation 9:11). He has two names but is of the same identity, leading all into a bottomless pit of confusion and destruction. These labels, hurled from both sides, are but the modern tongues of Babel, dividing men and obscuring truth.

And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the BOTTOMLESS PIT whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.

Why a bottomless pit? Because these arguments between the left and the right will never end. At the end of the day, neither side will have peace of mind, and if you do not have peace of mind, you are not following the Prince of Peace.

"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace." Isaiah 9:6

Ascension is the only way of life. This is why, in Revelation 12:12, there are three distinct groups: heaven-dwellers, inhabitants of the earth, and inhabitants of the sea. One from above, two from below. The only ones who have peace of mind are those who have ascended—the heaven-dwellers. The inhabitants of the earth and sea will descend into a bottomless pit.

"Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time."

This is not some afterlife fact. The heaven-dwellers are those who have overcome and escaped the uniparty system. If you keep drinking from the waters of the River Shinar, you will not have peace of mind. This is why these days I spend less time on Twitter and Facebook. Read the Bible instead. It is the River of Life given freely. It is clear as crystal (no confusion!). To emphsize again, Ascension is the only Way of life.

And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.

“Let me pass through your land; I will keep strictly to the road, and I will TURN NEITHER TO THE RIGHT NOR TO THE LEFT. ” - Deuteronomy 2:27

“Therefore you shall be careful to do as the LORD your God has commanded you; you shall NOT TURN ASIDE TO THE RIGHT HAND OR TO THE LEFT. ” - Deuteronomy 5:32

“According to the sentence of the law in which they instruct you, according to the judgment which they tell you, you shall do; you shall NOT TURN ASIDE TO THE RIGHT HAND OR TO THE LEFT from the sentence which they pronounce upon you.” - Deuteronomy 17:11

“that his heart may not be lifted above his brethren, that he may NOT TURN ASIDE FROM THE COMMANDMENT TO THE RIGHT HAND OR TO THE LEFT that he may prolong his days in his kingdom, he and his children in the midst of Israel.” - Deuteronomy 17:20

“So you shall NOT TURN ASIDE FROM ANY OF THE WORDS WHICH I COMMAND YOU THIS DAY, TO THE RIGHT OR TO THE LEFT, to go after other gods to serve them.” - Deuteronomy 28:14

“Only be strong and very courageous, that you may observe to do according to all the law which Moses My servant commanded you; DO NOT TURN FROM IT TO TO THE RIGHT HAND OR TO THE LEFT , that you may prosper wherever you go.” - Joshua 1:7

“Therefore be very courageous to keep and to do all that is written in the Book of the Law of Moses, lest you TURN ASIDE FROM IT TO THE RIGHT OR TO THE LEFT .” - Joshua 23:6

“And he did what was right in the sight of the LORD, and walked in all the ways of his father David; he DID NOT TURN ASIDE TO THE RIGHT HAND OR TO THE LEFT .” - 2 Kings 22:2

“And he did what was right in the sight of the LORD, and walked in the ways of his father David; he DID NOT TURN ASIDE TO THE RIGHT HAND OR TO THE LEFT .” - 2 Chronicles 34:2

“DO NOT TURN TO THE RIGHT OR TO THE LEFT; Remove your foot from evil.” - Proverbs 4:27

Don’t bother changing the world through politics. We are a small minority passing through the world and you alone will ascend to heaven. None of the man made political system will ascend. Jesus will not come down to renovate the current political system and make it better.

"BECAUSE NARROW IS THE GATE AND DIFFICULT IS THE WAY WHICH LEADS TO LIFE, AND THERE ARE FEW WHO FIND IT." - MATTHEW 7:14

