"And their dead bodies will lie in the street of the great city which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified."

Revelation 11:8

Typically, the cities Sodom and Gomorrah are mentioned together. However, in the Book of Revelation, Sodom and Egypt appear instead. Why is this the case?

The answer lies in the symbolism of Sodom and Egypt. These two locations share a common theme: captivity.

In contemporary times, especially since the deployment of vaccines in 2020, the phrase "corporate capture" has gained prominence. This term highlights the increasing public awareness of the close relationship between pharmaceutical companies and health regulators worldwide, often marked by a revolving door of personnel.

Captured Executives

The employees of these captured agencies act according to the interests of their paymasters. It's not just the senior executives who are compromised; even the funding for these regulators is drawn from the industry.

The Meaning of Sodom

In Genesis, when Lot and Abraham parted ways, Lot chose the land that was rich in resources, being well-watered everywhere. Abraham, on the other hand, relied on faith by letting Lot decide which land to take, “If you take the left, then I will go to the right; or, if you go to the right, then I will go to the left."

So Abram said to Lot, “Please let there be no strife between you and me, and between my herdsmen and your herdsmen; for we are brethren. Is not the whole land before you? Please separate from me. If you take the left, then I will go to the right; or, if you go to the right, then I will go to the left.” And Lot lifted his eyes and saw all the plain of Jordan, that it was well watered everywhere (before the LORD destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah) like the garden of the LORD, like the land of Egypt as you go toward Zoar. Then Lot chose for himself all the plain of Jordan, and Lot journeyed east. And they separated from each other. Abram dwelt in the land of Canaan, and Lot dwelt in the cities of the plain and pitched his tent even as far as Sodom.

Genesis 13:8-12

Lot did not see the wickedness of the residents of Sodom because his heart and mind were focused solely on the resources of Sodom.

But the men of Sodom were exceedingly wicked and sinful against the Lord.

Genesis 13:13

Sodom symbolizes abundant resources and, in contemporary terms, "financial independence."

The Meaning of Egypt

On the other hand, Egypt is a place where the Lord freed the Israelites from the house of bondage.

"And Moses said to the people: 'Remember this day in which you went out of Egypt, out of the house of bondage; for by strength of hand the LORD brought you out of this place. No leavened bread shall be eaten.'"

Exodus 13:3

Bondage equates to captivity, signifying a condition of being bound or subjected to external control, usually involving restraint, oppression, or coercion. In modern terms, it can be likened to the expectation, "If you work in my organization, you must embody the values of my organization."

In the last three years, the King of Egypt said, "If you want to work in my organization, you must be fully vaccinated because I believe that this will save Grandma and Grandpa!"

Many employees (i.e. slaves) in Egypt faced a difficult choice because they had intense cravings to the luxuries Egypt even though they are fully aware of the captivity.

Now the mixed multitude who were among them yielded to intense craving; so the children of Israel also wept again and said: 'Who will give us meat to eat? We remember the fish which we ate freely in Egypt, the cucumbers, the melons, the leeks, the onions, and the garlic; but now our whole being is dried up; there is nothing at all except this manna before our eyes!'

Numbers 11:4-6

In contemporary terms, they are saying, "What about the mortgage for my house and my car, and what about the education for my children? Who is going to put meat on the table for my family? We cannot rely only on the Word of God (i.e., manna)."

And all the children of Israel complained against Moses and Aaron, and the whole congregation said to them, "If only we had died in the land of Egypt! Or if only we had died in this wilderness! Why has the LORD brought us to this land to fall by the sword, that our wives and children should become victims? Would it not be better for us to return to Egypt?" So they said to one another, "Let us select a leader and return to Egypt."

Numbers 14:2-4

Egypt signifies a voluntary captivity driven by the desire for security and the luxuries it offered, which in today's terms corresponds to “job stability”.

The Truth Will Set You Free

In summary, Egypt symbolizes captivity by choice, emphasizing the pursuit of job security over Truth. Sodom, on the other hand, represents captivity by imposition, highlighting the quest to preserve financial independence above Truth. Prioritizing anything over Truth ultimately leads to captivity.

These are places where our Lord (the Truth) was crucified (Truth being sacrificed in the pursuit of job security and financial independence).

"And their dead bodies will lie in the street of the great city which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified."

Revelation 11:8 "Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it."

Matthew 7:13-14 Then Jesus, looking at him, loved him, and said to him, "One thing you lack: Go your way, sell whatever you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, take up the cross, and follow Me." But he was sad at this word, and went away sorrowful, for he had great possessions.

Mark 10:21-22 "No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon."

Matthew 6:24

The bride (the Church) will be tested and retested until she places the Lord at the forefront instead of prioritizing her personal security and luxury.

This marks a transition from "My beloved is mine, and I am his" to "I am my beloved's, and my beloved is mine."

“My beloved is mine, and I am his: He feedeth among the lilies.” Song of Solomon‬ ‭2‬:‭16‬ ‭

“I am my beloved's, and my beloved is mine: He feedeth among the lilies.” ‭‭Song of Solomon‬ ‭6‬:‭3‬ ‭

The Test of Garments is a narrow gate, and only a few will find it!



A poem written by a friend on the same theme:

“Dangerous Refuge” - by Don Murphy The fawn was there

the Fallers were too

Safe within its lair

The Fallers cut true

Lair then became snare

The Doe did pursue

But found something rare

There upon morning dew

Lay her fawn fair

When safely you pursue

Take watchful, loving care

Knowing trees surround you

