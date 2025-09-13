Hi friends, this is another hard article to write. Partly because this is a lightning-rod topic that will invite a lot of attention, which I loathe. I also don’t want to write anything that will misinterpret the Bible and lead people down the wrong path. Most of the time, I write my articles when there is a burning desire from within (even on pharma-related topics). I don’t write them to fulfill a criterion that I must churn out a number of articles monthly, because none of my work is done for financial or attention gains.

The last article that I wrote (“The Meaning of Shinar”) invited a lot of angry messages from people who felt I was ignorant—that the earth is flat—although that wasn’t the message of my article at all (it was just a one-liner that I used to convey a point). And you have no idea how many hate messages I receive for being against the mRNA vaccine and talking about Christianity at the same time. It’s the reason why sometimes I go off Twitter and off Substack for a period of time.

Anyway, here it goes, and you do you if this message resonates or not.

I had a vivid dream on the morning that Charlie Kirk was assassinated (around 4 a.m. in Melbourne). In the dream, it was dark, and it was at night. People were on the streets, and everyone was anxious and “counting down.” I asked a stranger, “What are people counting to?” and one of the people replied, “We have three hours left.” There was panic and fear everywhere.

When I woke up from the dream, I looked at the news, and they said Charlie Kirk had been shot. I tried going back to sleep but couldn’t. I checked the news shortly after, and I saw Donald Trump’s post that Charlie Kirk was dead.

“We have 3 hours left” - The Number 3 and connection to Darkness.

I have been pondering what it means for the last two days—specifically what was told to me: “We have three hours left”—and here are the connections.

When Jesus was crucified there was three hours of darkness over all the land.

Matthew 27:45

Now from the sixth hour there was darkness over all the land unto the ninth hour.

The number 3 also appears in the Old Testament during the 9th Plague of Egypt, in relation to darkness.

Exodus 10:21–23

And the LORD said unto Moses, Stretch out thine hand toward heaven, that there may be darkness over the land of Egypt, even darkness which may be felt. And Moses stretched forth his hand toward heaven; and there was a thick darkness in all the land of Egypt three days: They saw not one another, neither rose any from his place for three days: but all the children of Israel had light in their dwellings.

It also loosely connects to Revelation 8:1: "And when he had opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven about the space of half an hour." This 30 minutes of silence can symbolize darkness, as heaven is the source from which divine light emanates.

Revelation 8:1:

And when he had opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven about the space of half an hour.

Darkness in connection to the Day of the Lord.

The Day of the Lord is a time of darkness, not light.

Here are all the verses that connects Darkness to the Day of the Lord.

Joel 2:1-2

Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the LORD cometh, for it is nigh at hand; A day of darkness and of gloominess, a day of clouds and of thick darkness, as the morning spread upon the mountains: a great people and a strong; there hath not been ever the like, neither shall be any more after it, even to the years of many generations.

Joel 2:31

The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the LORD come.

Amos 5:18

Woe unto you that desire the day of the LORD! to what end is it for you? the day of the LORD is darkness, and not light.

Amos 5:20

Shall not the day of the LORD be darkness, and not light? even very dark, and no brightness in it?

Zephaniah 1:14-15

The great day of the LORD is near, it is near, and hasteth greatly, even the voice of the day of the LORD: the mighty man shall cry there bitterly. That day is a day of wrath, a day of trouble and distress, a day of wasteness and desolation, a day of darkness and gloominess, a day of clouds and thick darkness.

Isaiah 13:9-10

Behold, the day of the LORD cometh, cruel both with wrath and fierce anger, to lay the land desolate: and he shall destroy the sinners thereof out of it. For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine.

Matthew 24:29

Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken.

Acts 2:20

The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come.

Revelation 6:12

And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood.

There was a great earthquake … the moon became as blood.

Also, note that during the period of darkness, the moon turns to blood, as described in Joel 2:31 and Revelation 6:12. When this happens, the sun turns black and the moon becomes like blood, causing the whole earth to appear dark and blood-red.

Acts 2:20

The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come.

Revelation 6:12

And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood.

Earthquake signifies the shaking of foundations. When foundations are broken, trust is lost. The foundation of these United States is built on the principle of the right to free speech, the power of open debate, and the belief that through honest disagreement, a stronger path forward is forged.

However, when words are met not with reason or counterargument but with violence—when murder becomes the response to a lost debate—trust, the foundation, crumbles (i.e., a great earthquake).

Upon the broken foundations of the earthquake, under a bloody moon, the Red Horse and its rider emerge. The Red Horse and its rider have the power to take peace from the earth, and people will kill one another.

Revelation 6:4

And there went out another horse that was red: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another: and there was given unto him a great sword.

Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from St. George, Utah, appears to be someone heavily indoctrinated by the Red Horse, which I wrote about here two years ago. It is worth studying the Red Horse of Revelation in detail. You can read about it here.

In short, if you have not read about it, the Red Horse requires you to comply with its ideology (indoctrination), or it will kill you. It does not debate or reason. It comes from the same spirit as the people who force vaccinations upon everyone. Take note of the word “indoctrination” and “doctor” which shares the same ancient Latin root docēre which means “to teach," "to instruct," or "to show.”

Indeed, one of the biggest medical calamities in the world has been led by people with the title "doctor" in their name. Of course, I'm not saying all of them, but mainly those with huge financial gains.

The meaning of the name "Charlie Kirk”

The name Charlie Kirk carries symbolic meaning as well.

Charlie, a diminutive of Charles, comes from the Germanic karl, meaning “free man”. Kirk, rooted in Old Norse kirkja and carried through Scots English, means “church.” Together, they evoke “free man’s church.”

While I don’t fully resonate with all of Charlie Kirk’s political views and interpretations of the scripture, he was a vocal advocate for individual liberty and free speech, which aligns with my values.

I believe his assassination marks a spiritual “turning point” into Darkness (i.e The Day of the Lord).

Final Message

The safest place to be during the Day of the Lord is to be separated and to rely on the “light from within” (read the Red Horse article mentioned above).

1 Peter 1:16

Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.

The word “Holy” means separated.

Drink not from the lukewarm and unclean waters of the two rivers of Shinar. Those who drink from Shinar can be identified by the fruits that they bear.

Galatians 5:19:25

Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law. And they that are Christ's have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts. If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit

We are approaching midnight before the Bridegroom returns. The door will be shut soon; take heed that you have oil to light the lamp from within the house.

Matt 25:1-13

Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom. And five of them were wise, and five were foolish. They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them: But the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps. While the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept. And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him. Then all those virgins arose, and trimmed their lamps. And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out. But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves. And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut. Afterward came also the other virgins, saying, Lord, Lord, open to us. But he answered and said, Verily I say unto you, I know you not. Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh.

1 Thessalonians 5:2

For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night.

2 Peter 3:10

But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

Signing off for now and peace to all of you,

A17