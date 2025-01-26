This is a very difficult post to write because it will offend many people I love. I know I will also lose many subscribers and paid subscribers with this post, and this makes me a little sad. When I started this substack journey, I always heard a “still, small voice” in the back of my mind that said, “Do not monetize this,” because there will come a day when you will have to choose between money and telling the truth.

I am just a messenger boy, and I will share what I see. God calls us "witnesses" rather than "debaters." Jesus reminded His followers not to be upset by those who do not accept them. When He says to "shake off the dust from your feet," it means you shouldn't let their words bother you if they don’t want to listen to you.

"And whoever will not receive you nor hear your words, when you depart from that house or city, shake off the dust from your feet."

Matthew 10:14

The “Truth” is often offensive to everyone who does not love God absolutely. By loving God absolutely, it means to love what He loves absolutely and to hate what He hates absolutely. There is no middle ground. There is no accepting the lesser evil.

Many Christians today are embracing what He hates and tolerating what He loves. If you do not understand this, then you do not believe that God is Omnipotent (i.e. Absolute).

The second thing about this post is that I have no hate towards any man. I hate their deeds and doctrines. Jesus hated whoredom but loved the whore. We should all hate sin but love the sinner. This doesn’t take away God’s wrath and upcoming vengeance upon those who sin.

When I first rejected the COVID vaccines many years ago and tried to explain my reasons, I was immediately labeled an anti-vaxxer without justification. A few years later, I informed a friend that I could no longer support Donald Trump because he frequently refers to himself as the "Father of the Vaccine." As a result, I was labeled with "TDS"—Trump Derangement Syndrome. Similar to how my friends in the pharmaceutical industry distanced themselves from me after rejected the mRNA vaccine and became an "anti-vaxxer," some of my friends on the right side of the political spectrum also stopped communicating with me because I was deemed to have "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and did not idolize Trump as much as they do.

Both of these labels come from the same spirit.

I do not harbor any hatred for Donald Trump. I don't know him personally, and he may very well be a decent person who genuinely believes he is acting in the best interests of the USA. In fact, I felt a sense of cathartic joy when he won the US presidency because, if you know me, I strongly oppose wokeness which I believe is the “Black Horse of Revelation”.

But I am simply telling you a prophetic scenario that he is fulfilling or helping to fulfil.

Project Stargate

The Stargate Project is a significant $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative announced by President Donald Trump on January 21, 2025. It aims to maintain American leadership in artificial intelligence by establishing a network of data centers across the U.S. This project is a collaboration between tech giants OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, with initial construction already underway in Texas.

Notable tech entrepreneurs leading this venture include Sam Altman (OpenAI), Larry Ellison (Oracle), and Masayoshi Son (SoftBank). The Stargate Project is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and advance AI applications across various fields, including healthcare.

Larry Ellison, Oracle's chairman and chief technology officer, emphasized the potential of AI and Project Stargate in transforming cancer detection and treatment. He explained that AI can enable early cancer detection through a simple blood test by identifying cancer fragments in the bloodstream. After a tumor is gene-sequenced, AI can be used to design personalized mRNA vaccines tailored for each patient, which can be produced robotically in about 48 hours. Ellison highlighted that this approach could facilitate rapid, individualized cancer treatment, stating,

"Imagine early cancer detection, the development of a cancer vaccine for your particular cancer aimed at you, and having that vaccine available in 48 hours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future."

Larry Ellison

I believe this to be peak sorcery.

"And the light of a lamp shall not shine in you anymore. And the voice of bridegroom and bride shall not be heard in you anymore. For your merchants were the great men of the earth, for by your sorcery all nations were deceived." Revelation 18:23

The word Sorcery in Revelation 18:23 is translated from the Greek Word “Pharmakeia” which means “the use or the administration of drugs” or “poisoning”.

AI = The “Image of the Beast”?

And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live. And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.

Revelation 13:14 - 15

In the world of technology, the term “image” often refers to files that contain an exact copy of a storage device's data, which includes its file system, files, and metadata. In Revelation 13:14-15, the phrase “image of the beast” is used instead of simply calling it “the beast.” Every single word in the Bible has a purpose; there are no mistakes or accidents in its language.

The "Image of the Beast" represents the extensive collection of humanity's data, essentially the internet. Every thought process, piece of history, interaction, experience, and even the entire human genome is stored online—it forms a complete"image" of all mankind. It is a culmination of all of humanity's knowledge and experiences.

However, this image currently lacks life as it is simply static information. What we are witnessing with AI (Artificial Intelligence), which I prefer to call “Artificial Life,” is the process of "giving life" to this image of the beast. This means that, as AI evolves, it begins to imitate human-like qualities, thoughts, and behaviors, effectively breathing life into the vast amount of static data that represents human existence, which leads it to “speak” (“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak”).

The Number 666

The number 3 signifies wholeness. For instance, when we consider time, we refer to the past, present, and future—these three dimensions define time. In terms of space, we measure breadth, width, and height. Matter exists in three states: gas, liquid, and solid. Wholeness is defined in three dimensions.

God, the Tri-une consisting of the Father, the Holy Spirit, and the Son, who is, who was, and who is to come.

"I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End," says the Lord, "who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty." Revelation 1:8 "The city is laid out as a square; its length is as great as its breadth. And he measured the city with the reed: twelve thousand furlongs. Its length, breadth, and height are equal." Revelation 21:16

Man’s number is 6, as he was created on the sixth day of creation. The three sets of the number six (666) signify mankind’s complete maturity and separation from God.

"Here is wisdom: Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. His number is 666."

Revelation 13:18

The Beast of the Earth

Revelation 13 describes two Beasts. It starts with the Beast of the Sea, which has power for 42 months. After this, the Beast of the Earth appears. I have written about the Beast of the Sea and its mouth in another article, where I also explain the meaning of the 42 months. You can find that explanation below.

Here is the symbolic meaning of the second upcoming beast, the Beast of the Earth.

Revelation 13:16 And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.

“Two Horns like a Lamb.” The phrase "like a Lamb" signifies that it is “like a savior.” The Beast of the Earth will serve as a savior for two opposing religions (i.e., the Two Horns). On that day, the two religions will become friends, whereas previously they had been enemies, as shown in Luke 23:12 when both sides came together to oppose the Truth (Jesus!).

"That day Herod and Pilate became friends—before this they had been enemies."

Luke 23:12

The Beast of the Earth will bring fire down from heaven in front of people. This “fire from heaven” represents “judgment.” Many people today are seeking catharsis because of the criminal actions of the first beast (the Beast of the Sea). They will be deceived by the Beast of the Earth, which imposes judgment and offers catharsis to many.

Rev 13:12-13 And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed. And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men.

Judgment or vengeance is a dangerous thing to seek. In Romans 12:19, the Lord specifically instructs us not to pursue vengeance.

"Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, 'Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,' says the Lord." Romans 12:19

I believe that humans are ill-equipped to handle vengeance because it is such a toxic emotion. When we seek revenge, we often act out of anger, hurt, or pride, leading to a cycle of negativity that can escalate beyond our control. Thus, the Lord says “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay”.

Also, note that in Revelation 7, when God sealed His people, the tribe of Dan is missing.

This is because the tribe of Dan represents judgment.

"Dan shall judge his people as one of the tribes of Israel." Genesis 49:16

It is a bad idea to “judge” Sodom on the Day of the Lord because God will destroy it all. If you stay back and judge these people, you will be part of the city that is burned to the ground. This is so important that Peter categorized busybodies together with murderers, thieves, and evildoers.

"But let none of you suffer as a murderer, a thief, an evildoer, or as a busybody in other people's matters." 1 Peter 4:15

We should not become “busybodies” in the conflicts between the people of the earth and the people of the sea. It is other people’s matter. The safest and most strategic place to be is in a higher position, taking up our citizenship in Heaven and being a witness from above. This doesn’t take away your responsibility as a witness to tell the world what you see. This is why the voice said, “Come UP here!” instead of “Come here!”

"After these things I looked, and behold, a door standing open in heaven. And the first voice which I heard was like a trumpet speaking with me, saying, 'Come up here, and I will show you things which must take place after this.'" Revelation 4:1

In Revelation 12:12, three distinct groups of people are mentioned: those who live in Heaven (citizens of Heaven), the inhabitants of the earth, and the inhabitants of the sea.

"Therefore rejoice, O heavens, and you who dwell in them! Woe to the inhabitants of the earth and the sea! For the devil has come down to you, having great wrath, because he knows that he has a short time." Revelation 12:12

To emphasize this point further, in Genesis 19:1, Lot was sitting at the gate of Sodom. The symbolic meaning of sitting at the gate is "to judge."

"Now the two angels came to Sodom in the evening, and Lot was sitting in the gate of Sodom."

Genesis 19:1

In ancient times, “sitting at the gates” meant being a judge or a leader in the community. The gates were important places where people gathered to talk and discuss issues. Judges would sit there to listen to disputes and make decisions about what was right or wrong. This made the gates a key spot for government and justice, as leaders were visible and accessible to everyone.

"JUDGE NOT, THAT YOU BE NOT JUDGED.. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you."

Matthew 7:1-2

The word “Donald”

The word "Donald" has a symbolic meaning. Donald Trump’s name can signify two different things. In 1 Corinthians 15:52, it is stated that at the last “trump,” the dead shall be raised incorruptible. This probably signifies the last stage of separation during the harvest.

1 Corinthians 15:52:

"In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed."

In the article below, I explained the separation during the harvest.

However, we must be careful putting idols in the temple of your mind. The word Donald means “Ruler of the World”.

John 12:31:

"Now is the judgment of this world; now the ruler of this world will be cast out."

John 14:30:

"I will no longer talk much with you, for the ruler of this world is coming, and he has nothing in Me."

John 16:11:

"Of judgment, because the ruler of this world is judged."

For final emphasis, this post is not about Donald Trump as an individual. He may be a good person who could end up in heaven; only God knows. God might be using him as an instrument in the final separation between the wheat and the tares.

Take heed not to sit at the gates of Sodom on the day of the Lord.

Signing off for now

A17