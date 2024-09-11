Revelation 9:11

"And they had as king over them the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in Hebrew is Abaddon, but in Greek he has the name Apollyon."

A king’s name is mentioned in Revelation 9:11. To the Hebrews, he is called Abaddon, and to the Greeks, he is called Apollyon. The significance of having two names for the same king is this: he presents as two distinct identities depending on which side you are on. It is actually the same entity with the same agenda.

This king is reflected in our political system as the Left and the Right. The Left believes that the Right is wrong, while the Right believes that the Left is wrong. However, what they fail to realize is that the force behind both the Left and the Right is the same entity.

GIVE US A KING!

1 Samuel 8:5 "And said to him, 'Look, you are old, and your sons do not walk in your ways; now make us a king to judge us like all the nations.'"

1 Samuel 8:7: "And the LORD said to Samuel, 'Heed the voice of the people in all that they say to you; for they have not rejected you, but they have rejected Me, that I should not reign over them.

"Divide and conquer" is a strategy used to gain and maintain power by breaking larger groups into smaller, more manageable units. This approach allows those in power to control these smaller groups more easily by creating divisions among them and preventing them from uniting against the authority. In ancient Roman times, conquered peoples often accepted their subjugation willingly as a result of this strategy.

Angel of the Bottomless Pit

This king is also known by the title “Angel of the Bottomless Pit.” The “Bottomless Pit” represents an ongoing argument between these two differing viewpoints. Issues like vaccine mandates, freedom of speech, gun laws, carbon taxes, CDBC create a never-ending presidential debate that distracts you from the Truth (Jesus!).

I am not claiming to define what is right or wrong. Each of the topics mentioned above contains a mix of Truth and Lies. You can explore more about this here.

Amidst the cacophony of arguments between the Left and the Right, who has the time to immerse themselves in the Scriptures? Who possesses the opportunity to truly uncover who God is?

The Angel of the Bottomless Pit derives his power from the “air.”

Ephesians 2:2 (NKJV)

"In which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience."

The Prince of the Power of the Air holds your thoughts captive, forcing you to choose between the Left and the Right. Your thoughts, much like molecules floating in the air, keep bouncing back and forth between these two sides, preventing you from finding peace. The arguments presented are designed to lead you into a “bottomless pit.”

Elijah said to all the people, “How long will you falter between TWO opinions?”

1 Kings 18:21 New King James Version (NKJV)

And Elijah came to all the people, and said, “How long will you falter between two opinions? If the LORD is God, follow Him; but if Baal, follow him.” But the people answered him not a word.

James refers to this person as a “double-minded man,” who is tossed by the wind, unstable in all his ways (i.e., a double-minded man who is subjugated by a double-named King). This instability makes it impossible to find true peace(Jesus!).

James 1:6-8 (NKJV)

"But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea driven and tossed by the wind. For let not that man suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways."

It is not about Central Bank Digital Currency (which leans Left) or Bitcoin (which leans Right). The Kingdom of God will not be built on the foundations of zeros and ones. It is not about gun control, as there is no violence or need for self-defense in the Kingdom of God. It is not about carbon taxes. As Matthew 22:21 states, "Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's."

Satan will endorse or oppose abortion as long as he can take over your mind. Abortion itself is not his ultimate objective. Instead, his goal is to position himself as God within the temple of God, which is you.

2 Thessalonians 2:4:

"Who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God, or that is worshiped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself as God." 1 Corinthians 3:16-17:

"Do you not know that you are the temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you? If anyone defiles the temple of God, God will destroy him; for the temple of God is holy, which temple you are."

James 4:8 (NKJV)

"Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded."

Our Prince, The Prince of Peace

The opposite of the “Prince of the Power of the Air” is our Prince.

His name is called “Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

Isaiah 9:6 (NKJV)

"For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace."

My message is this: if you do not have peace in your mind, you are not following the Prince of Peace (Jesus!).

If you find yourself troubled by the debates and the arguments surrounding them, you are not following the Prince of Peace (Jesus!).

September 11, 2001 - The Sickel Gained Power.

September 11, 2001, also marks the time when Fauci, referred to as the "Sickle," gained power. Following the attacks in 2001, Dr. Fauci, as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), broadened his focus to address bioterrorism threats, particularly in response to the anthrax attacks that occurred shortly after. These events prompted him to lead initiatives in research, vaccine development, and public health preparedness, setting the stage for the global medical calamity we are experiencing today.

Signing off for now

A17

PS: This article was inspired by my friend Dr. Mathew Maavak, who shared his thoughts on 9/11. We discussed its biblical significance and implications. Ever since I left my job in the pharmaceutical industry in 2020, I’ve been living like a hermit and stopped paying attention to calendars. So when I woke up this morning and realized it’s 9/11 here in Australia, I couldn’t help but chuckle.

You can read his article here: