Things in the world are moving at such an incredible speed, it must be driving some of us doozy!

More than a year ago, in January 2025, I published an article titled “The Meaning of ‘Image of the Beast’” just one week after Donald Trump’s inauguration. At that time, many people were caught up in euphoria, convinced that positive changes were coming, such as the harms of the experimental mRNA vaccines being fully exposed and the vaccines themselves being recalled. When I expressed a different view, I received a flood of hate comments from friends and followers. The backlash felt very similar to what I experienced earlier when I warned people that the COVID vaccines were genuinely dangerous, resulting in lost friendships and strained family relationships.

Unfortunately, the mRNA vaccines are still available on the market. You need to understand that this isn’t merely a procedural war at the FDA but it’s a spiritual war taking place right now.

First of all, let me just say that I am not a prophet, and these are nothing but observations. I have no agenda, I’m not paid (nothing behind a paywall, but thanks for the donations from my paid subs it kept me well in the last few years), so I can speak freely. I have no sponsors and I do not endorse any alternative health products. I’m not looking for engagement.

This is an outlet for me to express myself, and if you don’t like it, you must stop reading so you don’t lose your peace of mind. You can also decide that I am not a real Christian. To be honest, I never stepped into an “organized” church in 30 years since my teenage days because I felt really uncomfortable about it.

I will explain why at the last section of the article.

If you are not interested in biblical prophecies—or if you are a huge believer in Donald Trump’s “White Hats in control”, “Trust the Plan” or “4D Chess” narrative, my suggestion is to skip this article (trigger warning!).

*Trigger Warning* begins here

There are a few signs that suggest Biblical prophecy may be coming true right now.

First, Donald Trump is the first U.S. president with the name “Donald.” This name comes from the old Gaelic (Scottish/Irish) word Dòmhnall, which means “ruler of the world” (from words for “world” + “ruler” or “mighty”).

Jesus mentions “the ruler of this world” twice in the Gospels:

John 12:31 - “Now is the judgment of this world; now the ruler of this world will be cast out.”

John 14:30 - I will no longer talk much with you, for the ruler of this world is coming, and he has nothing in Me.”

Second, Trump is the first president to use phrases involving “safe” and “peace” in two major global campaigns, once in his first term and then in his return.

During his first term, he often promoted the COVID-19 vaccines as “ SAFE and effective .”

In his second term, he established the “Board of PEACE“ (a new international group, chaired by him, focused on overseeing peace efforts like Gaza reconstruction, backed by a UN resolution in late 2025).

This echoes a Bible warning:

1 Thessalonians 5:3: “While people are saying, ‘Peace and safety,’ destruction will come on them suddenly, as labor pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape.”

Finally, this connects to the sixth angel’s second visit to the Euphrates River in Revelation, where the Euphrates River dries up to prepare the way for “the kings of the east.”

Everything that happened during the first visit of the sixth angel during the “SAFE and effective” campaign was a description of the microscopic realm. (Rev 9)

“Now the number of the army of the horsemen was two hundred million; I heard the number of them.” Revelation‬ ‭9‬:‭16‬

“Two Hundred Million” describing the army within the microscopic realm.

“For their power is in their mouth and in their tails; for their tails are like serpents, having heads; and with them they do harm. Revelation‬ ‭9‬:‭19‬

Describing the nature of the harm.

“And they were not given authority to kill them, but to torment them for five months. Their torment was like the torment of a scorpion when it strikes a man. Rev 9:5

They had tails like scorpions, and there were stings in their tails. Their power was to hurt men five months.” Rev 9:10

Rev 9:5 and Rev 9:10, repeated twice not by coincidence, but describing the nature of the binary bioweapon created by the man named “Sickle”. (Rev 14:17)

The 5 months represent, in symbolic terms, the 150 days during which the entire human race was subjected to the flood. (Genesis 7:24 – “And the waters prevailed upon the earth one hundred and fifty days.”

“The shape of the locusts was like horses prepared for battle. On their heads were crowns of something like gold, and their faces were like the faces of men.” Revelation‬ ‭9‬:‭7‬

“Faces of men”, describing the man-made nature of the binary bioweapon.

The Sixth Angel SECOND Visit

Now, the sixth angel’s second visit to the River Euphrates is to dry up the river.

Revelation 16:12: “Then the sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.”

In the Bible, the Euphrates often symbolizes God’s provision of prosperity and life to people (both to the just and the unjust) in the world. This river is about to “dry up,” meaning that the prosperity given by God freely to all humans, good and bad, is about to stop.

In practical terms, this means that we are almost at the point of no return in the valley of decision.

Why I stopped going to organized church for over 30 years - A Very Personal Story

The video clip below reminded me of my teenage years when my college friends would drag me to organized churches. I remember going to different variations of it, some with more music and dancing, some louder, some quieter, some with priests, some with pastors. But in the end I never felt comfortable about it for various reasons.

For many years of my life I have been a lone Christian and never interacted with other Christians except having two pen pals (yes, I’m that old!) whom I interacted with from the USA, both of them over 60 years older than me—and they spent quite a bit of effort explaining Christianity to me.

Although I knew some important and often-used verses in the Bible, I have never read the Bible from page to page because I often see it as a laborious effort and it seemed really boring.

Around 2016, when I was older and when Donald Trump appeared on the scene, I became deeply engrossed in American politics because it shaped the world. Back then I predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, and I won a 500-dollar bet with a pharma colleague who thought I was absolutely nuts.

Believe it or not, I was also very engrossed in the “QAnon” phenomenon, and it absolutely contributed to why my nick is “Aussie17” (for those of you who know what it means, but I don’t want to explain it here). I could quote Q posts to people according to the specific numbers and stuff.

But sometime in 2020, after COVID started, I left my job because I could not travel (I was a pharma director with Japan–Asia Pacific responsibilities, and it required 75% travel), thinking that I would return to work in a few months… As the COVID travel requirements dragged on and on, and then the vaccines came out and dragged the fiasco even longer, I became depressed with life and almost suicidal because I could not work due to vaccine mandates and you should know by now what I think about the genetic experiment. I would scour through QAnon posts to understand what is coming next.

One day, when I slept crying and suicidal, I heard a loud voice in my head (for those of you who have experienced this, you know what I mean, but for those who have never, I understand that you might think I have a brain tumour, but I don’t).

Here’s what the voice said to me: “If you had put as much time into reading the Bible as you did reading, studying, and memorizing QAnon posts, you would be in a much better spot right now.”

The next morning when I woke up, I decided that before I die, I’m going to read the whole Bible at least once from start to finish. For a while I was reading 7–10 hours every day, going straight from Genesis all the way to Revelation.

Then someone told me I had read the wrong version, so after I finished, I thought, “Okay, just to calm my OCD—I don’t want to miss heaven because of the wrong Bible—let’s do the King James Version now.” When I finished that one too, the voice in my head came back and said, “Now compare: which one do you know better—QAnon posts or the Bible?”. Then I said, I know QAnon 10 times more than the bible. And then I said, “OK, I know what you are implying”.

Since then I’ve read the whole Bible more than 10 times (that was 4–5 years ago), and honestly I’ve lost count. Someone once told me a big Harry Potter fan read the whole series over 50 times cover to cover. So I’m determined to show I can do the same with the Bible. The entire Harry Potter books have over a million words, and the Bible is only about 60% of that length. If someone can love Harry Potter that much, then clearly I still haven’t read the Bible enough.

Now let’s get back to what I think about the video clip above.

I do not want to speak badly about other Christians or churches, or what they do, but this is simply what I think. If you believe that they are right and if it gives you peace of mind, more power to you.

This is all about understanding the difference between symbol and substance. God has always communited to us through symbols, descriptive languages, and also through dreams and visions. Symbols and descriptive languages are designed to be versatile because His words are eternal. Prophecies fulfil throughout different times and eras again and again until the Lord lays it to rest. If He desires it, He can lay men’s proverbs to rest but His words are eternal (continuous) until He decides otherwise.

Ezekiel 12:22 - “Son of man, what is this proverb that you people have about the land of Israel, which says, ‘The days are prolonged, and every vision fails’?” Tell them therefore, ‘Thus says the Lord GOD: “I will lay this proverb to rest, and they shall no more use it as a proverb in Israel.” But say to them, “The days are at hand, and the fulfillment of every vision.”’

Many Christians today fail to understand the difference between symbol and substance. Many are worshipping and idolizing symbols while ignoring the substance. You can wear a wedding ring around your finger but if you don’t love your wife, what is the point?

“while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” II Corinthians‬ ‭4‬:‭18‬

They are present in the body (visible) but absent in the Lord(the invisible), constantly looking at the things which are seen, but ignoring the things which are unseen.

2 Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.

Symbols are merely copy and shadow of heavenly things to come.

Hebrews 8:5 - who serve the copy and shadow of the heavenly things, as Moses was divinely instructed when he was about to make the tabernacle. For He said, “See that you make all things according to the pattern shown you on the mountain.

God wanted the pattern to be extremely accurate because it is His communication tool for mankind thats why He emphasized “See that you make all things according to the pattern shown you on the mountain.”

All these symbols (patterns) have been fulfilled in Jesus Christ (the substance!)

Colossians 2:17 “which are a shadow of things to come, but the substance is of Christ”

The Confusion of the Babylonian Christians

Once you get the difference between the substance (reality!) and just the symbol (patterns/outward appearence), you see where the mix-up started for the “Babylonian Christians.”

It began back in Isaiah 39. That’s when King Hezekiah got proud and showed the visitors from Babylon everything in the temple treasures.

Those treasures stood as symbols of God’s spiritual gifts— knowledge, wisdom healing, prophecy, and other blessings from the Holy Spirit. But Hezekiah focused on the shiny outward stuff instead of the true spiritual reality behind it.

Isaiah 39:2 “silver and gold, the spices and precious ointment, and all his armory”

The temple symbolizes His body, but the Babylonians saw only the physical aspect of the symbol. Because they saw the physical riches of the temple treasures, they loved them, took the treasures home, and plagiarized the treasures in their own image. In the prayer for Donald Trump mentioned above, my interpretation is that they are plagiarizing prayers to replicate a blessing (perhaps a piece of land or oil in the Middle East that God has long abandoned because its symbolic purpose has been served).

Then said the Jews, Forty and six years was this temple in building, and wilt thou rear it up in three days? But he spake of the temple of his body. When therefore he was risen from the dead, his disciples remembered that he had said this unto them; and they believed the scripture, and the word which Jesus had said. John 2:21

¹ At that time Merodach-Baladan the son of Baladan, king of Babylon, sent letters and a present to Hezekiah, for he heard that he had been sick and had recovered.

² And Hezekiah was pleased with them, and showed them the house of his treasures—the silver and gold, the spices and precious ointment, and all his armory—all that was found among his treasures. There was nothing in his house or in all his dominion that Hezekiah did not show them.

³ Then Isaiah the prophet went to King Hezekiah, and said to him, “What did these men say, and from where did they come to you?”

So Hezekiah said, “They came to me from a far country, from Babylon.”

⁴ And he said, “What have they seen in your house?”

So Hezekiah answered, “They have seen all that is in my house; there is nothing among my treasures that I have not shown them.”

⁵ Then Isaiah said to Hezekiah, “Hear the word of the Lord of hosts:

⁶ ‘Behold, the days are coming when all that is in your house, and what your fathers have accumulated until this day, shall be carried to Babylon; nothing shall be left,’ says the Lord.

⁷ ‘And they shall take away some of your sons who will descend from you, whom you will beget; and they shall be eunuchs in the palace of the king of Babylon.’ ”

⁸ So Hezekiah said to Isaiah, “The word of the Lord which you have spoken is good!” For he said, “At least there will be peace and truth in my days.” Isaiah 39

The whole confusion stems from not knowing the difference between symbols and the substance, or between physical appearance and spiritual reality.

This started back in the days of King Hezekiah, and it’s still going on today.

There is nothing new under the sun!

“That which has been is what will be,

That which is done is what will be done,

And there is nothing new under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 1:9

Thank you for your attention in this matter!

Signing off for now

A17