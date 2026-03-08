Solomon's Porch

Robert Brown
2d

Good and honest post sir. I'm a Pastor of a small independent church and have read all the schools of prophecy. It amazes me how much bad stuff is out there.

You are right about the symbol of the Euphrates. The symbol of it drying up means the demand and supply just in time delivery system will collapse.

When you look at the story of the Fall of Babylon, Cyrus diverted the Euphrates River and in one night Babylon Fell. Read Daniel 5. Cyrus was a type of Jesus. When Jesus determines the time, Babylon will fall in one hour, as is stated in Revelation 18 three times. In that moment the whole world economic system will collapse.

At that point, only those who are in Christ, abiding in the secret place of the Almighty, under the shadows of the wings of the Most High God will survive. Psalm 91 is crucial for those wanting to know how to make it through what is coming.

Donald Trump is being led by Dominion theology and Paula White. This theology believes a Golden Age is coming. It's a great lie. Jesus is coming sooner than even I think and most are not prepared because they are listening to Christian Zionists/Nationalists. Jesus said, My kingdom is not of this world. Psalm 46 is good too.

Chris Small
2dEdited

I assume you're also up north:-) [pineapple with Sunnies :-D]

I've paid attention to what has been going on. I found the COVID response to be disturbing but there is an alternate timeline that would have been far worse. People who paid attention to Trump, back in 2014, ought to have understood his opposition to childhood vaxxen and exercised some caution. He also called out paedos in 2012 and called for them to be executed.

I've watched for over a decade and concede that I don't know what's going on, nor do I have the means to understand because I do not have all of the information, so I've merely been an observer in recent times. I would still like to see COVID criminals held to account but, at some point, people must take responsibility for their own decisions and actions. Information concerning contra-indications for the vaxxen was out in the public domain from the beginning - granted, not everyone had the wherewithal to be able to find or make use of that info but many strove to provide simplified summaries.

I focused on scientific concerns, particularly the lies surrounding HCQ/Zn [1], and SARS-CoV-2 [2] and later, the vaxxen. The initial lies prompted a heightened sense of caution wrt the vaxxen. Being a traditional Catholic, I was also aware of various things in Revelation that seemed to align well with what was going on in the world. Even it is was not a matter of fulfilled prophecy, the wise ought to have taken pause to *think*.

PDJT, being named 'Donald', and 'Trump' (Originally Dumpf, meaning a bent or large person) also carries layered meaning...Who is being Trumped?

I'm inclined to reserve judgement, yet awhile.

Consider the following:

Benjamin "son of the right hand" or "son of the south". Originating from the Bible as the youngest son of Jacob, it signifies strength, familial connection. The name Netanyahu is composed of two elements: Netan, derived from the Hebrew root natan, which means to give, and Yahu, a shortened form of the divine name Yahweh. This guy is of Polish origin and named himself thus. One of those, I suspect, whom Jesus might have referred to in John 8:44, Rev 2:9 or Rev 3:9. Consider, also, Amos 5:26-27. I'm left wondering about 'Saving Israel for last'.

In regards to reading the bible I, too, have been meaning to read the whole of it end to end but somehow never succeed. I usually resort to the Douey-Rheims translation of the Vulgate. The D-R online has both the Latin text and English translation side by side. I prefer to read my printed edition but the online bible is nice for quick searches.

[1] Mehra et al. used an intentionally(?) flawed protocol, amateur-hour dose-reporting, and fraudulent (Surgisphere) dataset. It was known, in 2003, that HCQ/Zn can block ACE2 receptors. (((They))) also failed to bring Bromhexine and Camostat mesylate to the fore. Imagine if someone had tried an HCQ/Bromhexine/Zinc protocol very early on. I also looked into cell-culture based testing of HCQ. There were two (perhaps 3) experimental flaws: 1) Vero E6 cells are derived from a Green monkey cell line so the ACE2 receptor was never going to bind with the hACE2 optimised RBM. 2) Calu-3 cells do not express ACE2. 3) In tissue culture, the presence of Catalase would result in cleavage of the spike (Furin cleavage site) thus presenting the TMPRSS2 binding motif, thus bypassing the ACE-2 early binding phase.

[2] SARS-CoV-2 should have behaved as other +ve sense, SS RNA viruses, and it should have peaked quickly and become extinct but did not.

