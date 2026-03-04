The Substack article by Jonathan Larsen is making waves. In summary, according to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), U.S. military commanders at over 30 installations across all branches have been framing the ongoing war with Iran as a biblical event tied to “Armageddon” and the return of Jesus, with some explicitly claiming President Trump was “anointed by Jesus” to trigger it.

The piece highlights over 110 complaints from service members alleging violations of church-state separation, condemning this as fundamentalist Christian indoctrination that undermines military cohesion and constitutional oaths.

What is Armageddon?

I don’t buy into the notion that Armageddon is a literal battle of flesh and blood. I believe it’s a spiritual battle, one waged for control of our minds.

The word Armageddon means “Hill of Megiddo.”

Megiddo means “a place of crowds.”

The Jezreel Valley, also widely known as the Valley of Megiddo or the Plain of Esdraelon, is a vast, fertile lowland in northern Israel that stretches approximately 20 miles east to west, from the foothills of Mount Carmel toward the Jordan Valley.

The name Jezreel derives from the Hebrew Yizre’el, literally meaning “God sows” (or “God will sow”). It connects to Matthew 13:30:

“Let both grow together until the harvest, and at the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, ‘First gather together the tares and bind them in bundles to burn them, but gather the wheat into My barn.’”

This is the “crowded place” where the prophet Joel proclaimed:

“Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision! For the day of the Lord is near in the valley of decision.” Joel 3:14

Crowded = “multitudes, multitudes!”

Valley of Jezreel = “Valley of Decision”

So… if there’s a decision to be made, what are the options?

Mount Carmel is the most strategic place during Armageddon because from the heights of Mount Carmel you can overlook the Valley of Megiddo (i.e., the valley of decision). Why? Because Mount Carmel is where two opinions are settled.



Mount Carmel is where Elijah challenged the 450 prophets of Baal and the 400 prophets of Asherah.

“Now therefore, send and gather all Israel to me at Mount Carmel, and the 450 prophets of Baal and the 400 prophets of Asherah, who eat at Jezebel’s table.” (1 Kings 18:19)

Mount Carmel is where Elijah challenged both sides (Baal and Asherah) and asked : “How long will you falter between two opinions?”

1 Kings 18:20-21

So Ahab sent for all the children of Israel and gathered the prophets together on Mount Carmel. And Elijah came to all the people and said, “How long will you falter between two opinions? If the Lord is God, follow Him; but if Baal, follow him.” But the people answered him not a word.

By design or by coincidence, the name “Ahab” means “uncle” (similar to the U.S., i.e., Uncle Sam). Maybe this is pointing to the final fulfillment, the end of the end times.

Ascension is the only Way of Life. To ascend, you must not be dragged into the false, two-sided, bottomless pit below.

Neither left nor right. Neither Jews nor Gentiles.

Galatians 3:28

There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.

Armageddon has been happening since Jesus was crucified (“It is finished!”), and since then He has been adding to Himself those who choose to ascend. These are the ones singing a new song before the throne.

New Song = New Way of Thinking

Redeemed from the Earth = Ascended (Redeemed from below)

And they sung as it were a new song before the throne, and before the four beasts, and the elders: and no man could learn that song but the hundred and forty and four thousand, which were redeemed from the earth. Rev 14:3

In contrast, this is Lucifer’s Old Song:

