Since the COVID pandemic and the mass genetic vaccination campaign began in 2020, many people have awakened to the “New World Order”. Countless books, articles, and hours of research have explored this topic, and with the release of the Epstein files, people are discovering connections everywhere.

That said, I want to offer a short note of encouragement. While spending time analyzing the New World Order and the surrounding darkness can build awareness, it’s crucial not to overlook something even more vital: ascending into the New Spiritual Order.

You can examine, analyze, dissect, and avoid the darkness as much as you want, but without the Light, you’ll simply climb out of one bottomless pit only to fall into another.

The New Spiritual Order is rooted in this powerful truth from Scripture:

“For Jews request a sign, and Greeks seek after wisdom; but we preach Christ crucified, to the Jews a stumbling block and to the Greeks foolishness,” 1 Corinthians 1:22

If you read my earlier article, I discussed the King of the Bottomless Pit, “whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon” (Revelation 9:11). Though the King has two names, they refer to the same identity, one who leads all who have not yet ascended into the New Spiritual Order into a bottomless pit.

To one side of the political spectrum, he is known by one name; to the other side, by another, like a pendulum swinging left and right since the beginning of time. There is nothing new under the sun, as Scripture declares:

“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.”

(Ecclesiastes 1:9)

Today, the King of the Bottomless Pit is again manipulating minds by presenting himself as the solution to the problems of the political Left, and then, in a few years, he will appear under another name as the supposed solution to the problems of the political Right.

He is also known as the “Prince of the Power of the Air,” as Scripture declares:

“Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience.”

Ephesians 2:2

Here, “air” symbolizes turbulence, the very essence of the bottomless pit itself.

Jesus, the Prince of Peace, on the other hand, arose amidst the turbulent storm and calmed the sea.

“And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.”

Mark 4:39

The Prince of Peace was not performing a miracle just to awe men with signs and miracles. Here, He was making a declaration: His spiritual order, one of perfect peace, was the mirror opposite of the turbulent “air” realm ruled by the Prince of the Power of the Air.

The New Spiritual Order heralded by the Prince of Peace.

The duality of the Prince of the Power of the Air is clearly shown in this Scripture: the Jews require a sign, and the Greeks seek after wisdom (two sides of the pendulum swinging left and right), but we preach Christ crucified.

“For the Jews require a sign, and the Greeks seek after wisdom: but we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumblingblock, and unto the Greeks foolishness;”

(1 Corinthians 1:22–23)

Why is preaching Christ crucified so important, and what is its profound meaning? Because at the very moment Christ was crucified and yielded up His spirit, He inaugurated a New Spiritual Order for all mankind. The veil of the temple, separating the Holy Place from the Most Holy Place, was torn in two from top to bottom, merging two distinct rooms into one single space. By removing the middle partition, a brand-new room was created: the two rooms became one.

“Jesus, when he had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost. And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent;”

(Matthew 27:50–51)

This truth is connected directly in Ephesians:

For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation, having abolished in His flesh the enmity, that is, the law of commandments contained in ordinances, so as to create in Himself one new man from the two, thus making peace.

(Ephesians 2:14–15)

At that very moment, a New Spiritual Order was established.

At that very moment, anyone who is in Christ became a new creation.

At that very moment, divisions dissolved: there is neither Jew nor Greek, neither slave nor free, neither male nor female, all are one in a brand-new creation in Christ Jesus.

This is the New Spiritual Order of Melchizedek: one that appears without genealogy, without father or mother, eternal and untraceable by human lineage (Hebrews 7:3)



For this Melchizedek, king of Salem, priest of the Most High God, who met Abraham returning from the slaughter of the kings and blessed him, to whom also Abraham gave a tenth part of all, first being translated “king of righteousness,” and then also king of Salem, meaning “king of peace,” without father, without mother, without genealogy, having neither beginning of days nor end of life, but made like the Son of God, remains a priest continually.

Hebrews 7:1-3

The LORD has sworn and will not change his mind: 'You are a priest forever, in the order of Melchizedek. Psalm 110:4

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.”

Galatians 3:28

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

2 Corinthians 5:17

This is why the Gospel is called “Good News.” The word “gospel” comes from the Greek word euangelion (εὐαγγέλιον), which literally translates to “good news.”

The establishment of the New Spiritual Order, when completed in Jesus, heralded a new beginning, to which He uttered: “If anyone thirsts, let him come to Me and drink.”

On the last day, that great day of the feast, Jesus stood and cried out, saying, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to Me and drink.

John 37:7

Now, we simply rest for a little while as we wait for the rest to be “killed” (crucified with Christ) and reborn into this New Creation.

“And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.”

Revelation 6:11

We are not called to fight the battles raging below—to fix or renovate the current political, social, medical, or monetary systems into some improved version. Not a single iota of these man-made systems will ascend to heaven, it is only for those who choose to ascend in Christ. No piece of gold, silver, Bitcoin (the currency of the right), fiat currency, or CBDC (the currency of the left) will ascend. If you place your hope in these any kings or systems from below, you have not ascended to the New Spiritual Order and you will only end up in disappointment, lose your peace and be tossed up like waves by the “Prince of the Power of the Air”.

Only the new creation in Christ endures.

But the thing displeased Samuel when they said, “Give us a king to judge us.” So Samuel prayed to the Lord. And the Lord said to Samuel, “Heed the voice of the people in all that they say to you; for they have not rejected you, but they have rejected Me, that I should not reign over them. 1 Samuel 8:6-7

RELATED ARTICLE

The Meaning of Shinar Aussie17 · July 4, 2025 Shinar is known as the plain between the Tigris and Euphrates, is named for its place amidst two rivers, a fertile land where human ambition took root. Here, men gathered to build a monument to their own glory, a tower whose top might reach unto heaven. Read full story

Signing of for now

A17

P.S. OK I opened up the comments again but please no “left is right” or “right is right” political commentaries.