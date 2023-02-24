The Deeds and Doctrines of Nicolaitans

When Jesus walked through the assemblies of the Churches, He mentioned the word “Nicolaitan” twice, an object which He hates. If we do not know what the Lord hates, then we do not know who the Lord is. To know God completely requires us to understand what He LOVES and HATES; otherwise, it is incomplete, and we will not achieve peace. Peace is the offspring of completion. We cannot have peace without a complete understanding of who God is.

Let us examine the object of the Lord’s hatred; Nicolaitans. The word Nicolaitan appears only twice in the Bible, both associated with God’s hatred.

“But this you have, that you hate the deeds of the NICOLAITANS, which I also hate.” ‭Revelation‬ ‭2‬:‭6‬ ‭

“Thus you also have those who hold the doctrine of the NICOLAITANS, which thing I hate. Repent, or else I will come to you quickly and will fight against them with the sword of My mouth.” ‭Revelation‬ ‭2‬:‭15‬-‭16‬ ‭

“Nicolaitan” is a combination of two words; “Nico” and “Laitan”. “Nico” means “Conqueror”, and Laitan (or Laos/Laity) means “People”. Therefore, when combined, it means “Conqueror/People”.

In terms of the church, it can be read as “Clergy/Laity”.

Or “Teacher/Student”. Nicodemus (from John 3) was a prominent Pharisee teacher.

Jesus emphasized it twice as the Doctrine and Deeds of Nicolaitans.

Moses, the earthly priest, chose the way of the Nicolaitans when he heeded the voice of his father-in-law instead of his Father-in-Heaven when he created an organization with “rulers of thousands, rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties and rulers of tens”. It was a result of rejecting the Lord’s burden.

“So Moses’ father-in-law said to him, “The thing that you do is not good. Both you and these people who are with you will surely wear yourselves out. For this thing is too much for you; you are not able to perform it by yourself.” ‭Exodus‬ ‭18‬:‭17‬-‭18‬ ‭‬‬

“So Moses heeded the voice of his father-in-law and did all that he had said. And Moses chose able men out of all Israel, and made them heads over the people: rulers of thousands, rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens. So they judged the people at all times; the hard cases they brought to Moses, but they judged every small case themselves.” ‭‭Exodus‬ ‭18‬:‭24‬-‭26‬ ‭

It created a human hierarchy that God never ordained, and over time resulted in multitudes of denominations where Paul wrote to the Corinthians.

“Now I say this, that each of you says, “I am of Paul,” or “I am of Apollos,” or “I am of Cephas,” or “I am of Christ.” Is Christ divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized in the name of Paul?” I Corinthians‬ ‭1‬:‭12‬-‭13‬ ‭

The result of the Human Hierarchy:

“I am only doing my job”,

“I am only following guidelines”,

“I am only following policies and procedures”.

It created an entire organization of “People/Conquerors”; every layer of the Human Organization fits the word “Nico/laitan” perfectly. (ie Every layer is being conquered and conquering)

-Clergy/Laity

-Teacher/Student

-Employer/Employee

-Doctrine/Deeds

-To Conquer/Conquering

In contrast, the True Church was never meant to function like a Human Organization.

It is a living Organism. A Temple made out of Living Stones.

“Do you not know that you are the temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you? If anyone defiles the temple of God, God will destroy him. For the temple of God is holy, which temple you are.” (1 Corinthians‬ ‭3‬:‭16‬-‭17‬ )‭

“You also, as living stones, are being built up a spiritual house, a holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.” (1 Peter 2:5)

We are called the flesh of His Flesh and the bones of His Bones.

”For we are members of his body, of his flesh, and of his bones.” (Ephesians 5:30)

Jesus refers to Himself as a true vine.

“I am the true vine, and My Father is the vinedresser” (John 15:1)

Fruits grow directly from the Vine. We do not see any fruits growing below another fruit (i.e. the Human Organization)

There is only one Vine, one Teacher, the Christ.

“And do not be called teachers; for One is your Teacher, the Christ.” (Matthew 23:10)

Covid and Vaccinations = The White Horse of Revelation

The word "To Conquer"/"Conquering" appears when the Lamb opens the first Seal.

"And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer." (Revelation 6:1-2)

Let's dissect the meaning of the White Horse.

"And I saw, and behold a white horse."

Horses symbolize global phenomena. They are spirits that walk to and fro throughout the earth. Zechariah saw the horses and asked the Angel, "What are these?" The Angel replied, "These are the ones whom the Lord has sent to walk to and fro throughout the earth."

"Then I said, 'My lord, what are these?' So the Angel who talked with me said to me, 'I will show you what they are.' And the man who stood among the myrtle trees answered and said, 'These are the ones whom the Lord has sent to walk to and fro throughout the earth.'" (Zechariah 1:9-10)

The colour White symbolizes the profession of scientists and doctors.

"and he that sat on him had a bow."

The rider of the White horse was given a bow, a weapon that pierced the skin in the same manner as an injection.

The word "bow" comes from the Greek word "toxon" (τόξον), used in Revelation 6:2, and by extension, it can also refer to the arrow itself. The connection to "toxin" comes indirectly from this term because arrows were often poisoned to increase their lethality.

"and a crown was given unto him."

"A crown was given unto him. "Corona" comes from the Latin word "crown.".

"and he went forth conquering, and to conquer."

The word "Conquering"/" to Conquer" is a mirror of "Nico/Laitan". The White Horse rules through Human Organization.

This is why we often hear today with regard to vaccinations and mandates:

"I am only doing my job",

"I am only following guidelines",

"I am only following policies and procedures".

Many organized Churches today are simply riding along with the White Horse to preserve their organizations and to maintain power over people (People/Conquering = Nico/Laitans).

People are valuing job security and financial independence over the truth. This is where our Lord (The Truth) was crucified.

This event had to happen because Jesus needed to divide (separate) the wheat from the tares.

Luke 12:51-53 "Do you suppose that I came to give peace on earth? I tell you, not at all, but rather division." "For from now on five in one house will be divided: three against two, and two against three."

