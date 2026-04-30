Solomon's Porch

Solomon's Porch

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It’snotaboutme's avatar
It’snotaboutme
1dEdited

I find this all so very interesting and worthy of pondering. The book of Revelation is filled with imagery which, I confess, is difficult to interpret. There is just an overall sense of foreboding as if the world is nearing a tipping point. Something is off, in fact, many things are off, and the air feels electric as if we are waiting for God knows what. I cannot articulate it but there is just a sense of dread as if we are all walking toward a great precipice in the dark and the next step will hurtle the world into a bottomless abyss. I know only this. We, as a people, must repent of all of the transgressions against God, humbly, sincerely and honestly and turn back to a God centric existence. I know that many who read this will strongly disagree as it your right but, to my mind and my moral compass, the only way we find real peace and prosperity is to turn all of our daily activities and actions over to God and let him lead us safely through these troubling times. Is this even possible today with the strangle hold that the dark spiritual forces have on this world and especially the politicians of this world who have messed up almost everything they touch. If Midas had the golden touch, then our politicians and leaders have quite the opposite. I don't know if the Pale (Green) Horse of the Apocalypse is already riding or not but, but as for me and for my house we will stand with the Lord all the days of our lives.

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
1d

Thank you so much for sharing this. I know it took a lot of work and study. I never thought of urea and nitrogen as being so valuable and necessary. Perhaps even more so than oil, petrochemicals. More than one massive attack, effectively throwing the whole world into famine and poverty, etc. Wow. Brought to mind the scripture that says the harvest would only yield a small percentage of usual. Can't remember where. And planting with strange slips...GMO, etc.? Also a way to get people to give up cars, when it's too expensive to maintain and fuel.(and go to electric) NO THANKS. Thinking ahead, imagine all electric cars, & when electric fails, EVERYTHING stops. Or, if you go against anything, they just shut off your car, $$, and livelihood. NO BUYING OR SELLING. Starvation and homelessness. It hit me that as more and more people forsake the Lord Jesus Christ, and hardly any are giving thanks for all that He provides, they are taken away. and the world keeps turning darker and darker. Too many are choosing God's curse instead of His blessings, listed in Deuteronomy and Leviticus.

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