More than two years ago, I wrote about the coming dangers of the modern Green Agenda and its connection to the fourth horseman of the Apocalypse - the Pale Horse (also called the Green Horse) of Revelation. Predicting exact dates is impossible, but the signs we see unfolding today align closely with this prophecy.

The Greek word translated as “pale” in most English Bibles is χλωρός (chloros) - the same root as “chlorophyll,” the green pigment in plants.In other passages, chloros is simply rendered “green” (e.g., green grass in Revelation 8:7 and Mark 6:39). Therefore it is more accurate to call this the Green Horse.

“And I looked, and behold a pale [green] horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.”

Revelation 6:8

The Green Revolution: The Beginning of Abundance

This “Green Horse” era arguably began with what we now call the Green Revolution. The term was coined in 1968 by William S. Gaud of the U.S. Agency for International Development to describe the dramatic surge in agricultural productivity.

New high-yield crop varieties, combined with synthetic fertilizers, irrigation, and pesticides, transformed global food production. Global cereal production has grown approximately 3.5 times since 1961, while the world’s population grew about 2.6 times.

The Miracle Behind the Green Revolution - The Salt of Ammon

The single most important factor that drove the Green Revolution was the Haber-Bosch process - the revolutionary method of creating ammonia by pulling nitrogen directly from the air.

German chemist Fritz Haber first demonstrated the synthesis in 1909, and Carl Bosch scaled it to industrial production by 1913. Widespread adoption came after World War II, with massive expansion in the 1950s and 1960s. This process takes inert nitrogen gas (N₂, which makes up 78% of our atmosphere) and, under extreme pressure and temperature with a catalyst, combines it with hydrogen to produce ammonia (NH₃).

What Haber and Bosch achieved was nothing short of miraculous: they unlocked a virtually unlimited supply of nitrogen fertilizer from thin air. Before this breakthrough, farmers depended on limited natural sources like manure, guano, and crop rotation - which could never support the exploding global population.

Today, synthetic nitrogen fertilizers produced through this process are estimated to feed roughly half of the world’s current population (around 4 billion people). Without it, global food production would collapse.

Interestingly, the name “ammonia” traces back to the ancient Ammonites, a biblical people descended from Ben-Ammi, the son of Lot’s incestuous relationship with his younger daughter (Genesis 19:38). The Ammonites were a pagan nation that worshipped the god Milcom (often associated with Molech), whose practices included idolatry and rituals strongly condemned by God. The ancient name “Ammon” later became linked to “sal ammoniac” - nitrogen-rich mineral salts found near the Temple of the Egyptian god Amun (called Ammon by the Greeks) - giving us the modern word for the chemical compound that now feeds roughly half the world.

This invention is widely regarded as one of the most consequential in human history. It powered the Green Revolution’s explosion in crop yields - and in doing so, it became the engine of the “Green Horse.”

From Green Revolution to Green Agenda

What began as the Green Revolution, the miracle of synthetic ammonia fertilizers that fed billions, has now been followed by today’s Green Agenda.

In simple terms, the Green Agenda is the global push by politicians and organizations to fight “climate change” by rapidly shifting away from fossil fuels, promoting renewable energy, and cutting synthetic nitrogen fertilizers - the very foundation of the original Green Revolution.

Strikingly, whether by coincidence or design, one “Green” has followed the other. The first brought abundance. The second risks restricting it and potentially causing a worldwide famine. This sequence mirrors the prophecy: the rider on the Green Horse is named Death, and “Hell followed with him.”

“And I looked, and behold a pale [green] horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.”

Revelation 6:8

The Strait of Hormuz Blockade: Real-Time Threat to Global Food Security

The fragility of this abundance is being dramatically revealed right now. Since late February 2026, escalating conflict between the United States and Iran has triggered severe restrictions and rival blockades in the Strait of Hormus, the narrow chokepoint through which roughly one-third of global seaborne fertilizer trade normally passes. As of late April 2026, commercial shipping traffic has plummeted more than 90–95%.

The Persian Gulf region (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, and others) is a dominant low-cost producer of ammonia and urea thanks to abundant natural gas. These countries normally account for:

~29% of global ammonia exports

~36% of global urea exports (the world’s most widely used nitrogen fertilizer)

With the strait effectively choked:

Middle East urea production has plunged an estimated 55–60% .

Major facilities (including Qatar’s QAFCO plants) have curtailed or halted operations.

Global urea prices have surged more than 50%, from around $450–480 per tonne pre-crisis to $700+ per tonne in recent weeks

History Rhymes…

In 539 BCE, the mighty city of Babylon sat confidently beside the Euphrates River, protected by massive walls and the deep waters flowing through its gates. Its people felt invincible - even feasting and partying the night Cyrus the Great of Persia launched his attack.

Cyrus ordered his army to dig channels upstream and divert most of the river’s water into swamps. The Euphrates suddenly became shallow enough for soldiers to wade through. While the Babylonians were distracted with their banquet, Persian troops quietly slipped along the dry riverbed, passed under the unguarded river gates, and seized the city with almost no resistance. Babylon fell in a single night.

History often rhymes.

Today we see a striking modern parallel. Ancient Persia (modern-day Iran) is once again at the center. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is effectively “drying up” the critical flow of oil, natural gas, and especially ammonia and urea fertilizers that the modern world depends on - just as the Euphrates was diverted from Babylon.

This echoes a powerful prophetic image in the Book of Revelation:

“Then the sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up, so that the way of the kings from the east might be prepared.”

Revelation 16:12 (NKJV)

Whether literal or symbolic, the drying up of life-giving waters, representing abundance, prosperity, and the critical resources that flow through modern chokepoints like the Strait of Hormus, should serve as a serious warning to us all.

The Green Horse is riding. In just 70 years, the Green Revolution has produced a world of unprecedented abundance and prosperity - so much so that most of humanity is now spiritually feasting and drunk, completely unaware of the coming calamity.

“Belshazzar the king made a great feast for a thousand of his lords, and drank wine in the presence of the thousand… In the same hour the fingers of a man’s hand appeared and wrote opposite the lampstand on the wall of the king’s palace… And this is the inscription that was written: MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN.”

Daniel 5:1, 5, 25

“Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin” is God’s verdict of judgment:

“You have been numbered, weighed, and found deficient - your kingdom ends tonight.”

Signing off for now

A17