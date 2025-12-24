Merry Christmas from A17
short personal story
Dear Friends,
After I quit my pharma job when the COVID vaccines came out, and after seeing how governments around the world locked people out of their livelihoods, censored them for warning about the harmful mRNA vaccines, and so forth — I started reading the Bible for the first time in my life, from Genesis to Revelation.
Then someone told me I was reading the wrong version, so I read through different versions from page to page.
I had no income for five years and didn’t take a single cent from social welfare. All I asked was that God would keep us fed, sheltered, and clothed.
Five years later, here I am, still fed, sheltered, and clothed, and not working in Babylon.
But I believe I am working for God by being a “watchman” to the Truth.
Ezekiel 33:2-6:
“Son of man, speak to the children of thy people, and say unto them, When I bring the sword upon a land, if the people of the land take a man of their coasts, and set him for their watchman: if when he seeth the sword come upon the land, he blow the trumpet, and warn the people; then whosoever heareth the sound of the trumpet, and taketh not warning; if the sword come, and take him away, his blood shall be upon his own head. He heard the sound of the trumpet, and took not warning; his blood shall be upon him. But he that taketh warning shall deliver his soul. But if the watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people be not warned; if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman’s hand.”
Unfortunately, in current conventional wisdom, the truth is safeguarded by “peer review” instead of by faith from the Holy Spirit. Academic institutions and government agencies have captured a version of the truth, and many are infected by a disease called “dull of hearing.”
Hebrews 5:11 “Of whom we have many things to say, and hard to be uttered, seeing ye are dull of hearing.”
But to my friends who can hear: be of good cheer. These things are all designed by God from the beginning of time.
You’re not called to “win an argument” in Twitter, or to convince evil to be good.
We have long crossed the point of no return and God has separated the tares from the wheat.
Revelation 22:11 “He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.”
I’ve read through different versions of the Bible more than ten times from Genesis to Revelation.
It changed my life greatly. I’m thankful that I figured this out not too late in my life.
That’s it!
Merry Christmas to all! 🎄
A17
A story for you AUSSIE17:
Who Will Take the Son? By Unknown [Modified]
A wealthy man and his son loved to collect rare works of art. They had nearly everything in their gallery, from Picasso to Raphael. They would often spend hours together admiring and discussing the stunning compositions before them.
One day the son went to war. He was very courageous and died in battle while saving another soldier. The father was notified and grieved deeply for his only child.
About a month later, just before Christmas, there was a knock at the door. A young man stood there with a large gleaming package in his hands. He said, “Sir, you don’t know me, but I am the soldier for whom your son gave his life. He saved many lives that day, and he was carrying me to safety when a bullet struck him in his heart. In his shock his death was painless.
He often spoke about you and your shared love of art.” The young man brought forward his hands. “I know it isn’t much. I’m not a great artist, but I think your son would have wanted you to have this.”
The father unwrapped the parcel. It was a portrait of his son, painted by the young man. The father stared in awe at the way the soldier had captured the personality of his lost future on the canvas. The father was so drawn to his son’s eyes that his own eyes welled with tears. His throat seized. He thanked the young man as best he could and, nearly choking, offered to pay him for the priceless image. “Oh, no, sir. I could never repay what your son did for me. It is a gift.”
The father hung the portrait over his mantle. From then on whenever visitors came to call, he first took them to see the painting of his son before he presented any of the other great works they had collected together. ...And yet, still heartbroken, with only his son’s portrait to console - as well as torture by his absence - overtime the gentlemen’s body failed him as his heart was steadily cut-up from the sum total of gloom, grief is capable of rending.
There was to be a great auction of his paintings. Many influential people gathered, excited over seeing the fruit of the greatest artists and having an opportunity to purchase one for their collection. On the platform sat the painting of the man’s son. The auctioneer pounded the gavel.
“We will start the bidding with this picture of the son. Who will bid for this picture?” There was silence. Then a voice near the back of the room shouted, “We want to see the famous paintings. Skip that one.” But the auctioneer persisted. “Will someone bid for this painting? Who will start the bidding? $100. $200?”
Another voice shouted angrily. “We didn’t come to see this armature portrait! We came to see the Van Goughs, the Rembrandts. Get on with the real bids.” But still the auctioneer continued. “The son! Who will take the son?”
Finally, a voice came from the back of the room. It was the longtime gardener of the man and his son, of whom both he was fond. “I’ll give $10 for the painting.” Being a poor man, it was all he could afford. “We have $10, who will bid $20?”
“Give it to him for $10! Let’s see the masters.” But the auctioneer continued. “$10 is the bid, won’t someone bid $20?” The crowd was becoming angry. They didn’t want the image of the son. They wanted the more “worthy” investments for their collections. The auctioneer pounded the gavel. “Going once, twice, SOLD for $10!”
A man sitting on the second row shouted, “Now let’s get on with the collection!” But the auctioneer laid down his gavel. “I’m sorry, the auction is over.”
“What about the paintings?”
“All apologies. When I was called to conduct the auction, I was told of a secret stipulation in the will. I was not allowed to reveal that stipulation until this time. Only the painting of the son would be auctioned. Whoever bought that painting would inherit the entire estate, including the art collection. That man in the back who took the son gets everything.”
God gave his son over 2000 years ago to die on a cruel cross. Much like the auctioneer, His message today is, “The Son, the Son, who will take the Son?” Because, you see, whoever takes the Son, gets everything...
Excerpt from and more like this here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-light-is-gathering-3-unto-earth
Merry Christmas to all you hold dear!
What a wonderful, truthful, and much needed witness, A17. In these current times, those who choose to ignore the warnings that were clearly stated by God, will on the day of judgment, face consequences too awlful to imagine. I pray your missive will open their hearts while there is still time. May the birth of our Savior be the primary reason for celebration this Christmas.