Dear Friends,

After I quit my pharma job when the COVID vaccines came out, and after seeing how governments around the world locked people out of their livelihoods, censored them for warning about the harmful mRNA vaccines, and so forth — I started reading the Bible for the first time in my life, from Genesis to Revelation.

Then someone told me I was reading the wrong version, so I read through different versions from page to page.

I had no income for five years and didn’t take a single cent from social welfare. All I asked was that God would keep us fed, sheltered, and clothed.

Five years later, here I am, still fed, sheltered, and clothed, and not working in Babylon.

But I believe I am working for God by being a “watchman” to the Truth.

Ezekiel 33:2-6:

“Son of man, speak to the children of thy people, and say unto them, When I bring the sword upon a land, if the people of the land take a man of their coasts, and set him for their watchman: if when he seeth the sword come upon the land, he blow the trumpet, and warn the people; then whosoever heareth the sound of the trumpet, and taketh not warning; if the sword come, and take him away, his blood shall be upon his own head. He heard the sound of the trumpet, and took not warning; his blood shall be upon him. But he that taketh warning shall deliver his soul. But if the watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people be not warned; if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman’s hand.”

Unfortunately, in current conventional wisdom, the truth is safeguarded by “peer review” instead of by faith from the Holy Spirit. Academic institutions and government agencies have captured a version of the truth, and many are infected by a disease called “dull of hearing.”

Hebrews 5:11 “Of whom we have many things to say, and hard to be uttered, seeing ye are dull of hearing.”

But to my friends who can hear: be of good cheer. These things are all designed by God from the beginning of time.

You’re not called to “win an argument” in Twitter, or to convince evil to be good.

We have long crossed the point of no return and God has separated the tares from the wheat.

Revelation 22:11 “He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.”

I’ve read through different versions of the Bible more than ten times from Genesis to Revelation.

It changed my life greatly. I’m thankful that I figured this out not too late in my life.

That’s it!

Merry Christmas to all! 🎄

