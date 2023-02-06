Hi, I’m Aussie17!

I’ve worked in Big Pharma for almost 20 years. I started as a Medical Sales Rep and over the years took on many different roles in Sales and Marketing, Business and Market Intelligence, Commercial Effectiveness, Business Development, Organizational Effectiveness, Product Launch Excellence, Drug Pricing Optimization, Digital Technologies etc. I was also assigned to various continents and countries to acquire global experience. So I’ve worked in Europe, the US, Japan and some smaller Asian nations.

Due to the nature of my work which required 75% of the time travelling to various countries, it was impossible to continue working because most countries required COVID vaccination.

I wasn’t going to take an experimental mRNA vaccine just to continue working. Therefore I decided to take a sabbatical and wait for a few months. A few months turned into a year and a year turned into two years!! In the two years I saw many things that shocked even myself!!

In the last two years since I stopped working, I started reading the Bible because I had a lot of time. I love the Bible, and I believe it is the Word of God inspired by the Holy Spirit. So I created this substack to share my thoughts on Christianity. Please don’t judge me too harshly, and I have never attended churches in my life, or “bible study groups”,…etc.

I enjoy humour and sarcasm (maybe too much!).

If you enjoy my work please consider supporting me and donating for just $5 a month.

If you would like to know more about the Big Pharma business, please visit pharmafiles.substack.com.

Thank you for visiting my Substack!